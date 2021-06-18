Football International International Copa America 2021: Brazil cruises past Peru with 4-0 victory The result means Brazil is the first team in the tournament to win both its first games, and immediately go to the top of Group B, Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO 18 June, 2021 07:58 IST Neymar looks up to the heavens after scoring the second goal for Brazil against Peru on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO 18 June, 2021 07:58 IST Brazil scored early in its Copa America tie with Peru on Thursday before adding three more in a comfortable second half to run out 4-0 winners.Brazil took the lead in the 12th minute when Alex Sandro slammed home a Gabriel Jesus cut-back from six metres out.Neymar saw a penalty award taken away after a review by the Video Assistant Referee, but midway through the second half he angled a low shot past a despairing goalkeeper to double their lead.MATCH HIGHLIGHTSSubstitute Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 in the 89th minute when he scored from a Richarlison cross, before Richarlison himself claimed a fourth in stoppage time. The result means Brazil, reigning champions, is the first team in the tournament to win both its first games, and immediately go to the top of Group B, two points ahead of Colombia, who drew 0-0 with Venezuela earlier in the day. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :