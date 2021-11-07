FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Fati out of Spain's squad due to injury

Striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out of Spain's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden after injuring his hamstring in Barcelona's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Fati became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in September 2020 but has not played for his country for over a year due to a serious knee injury.

He scored Barca's opening goal at Celta but was forced off at halftime with the injury and Spain released a statement soon after declaring he had been replaced in the squad by Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas.

Spain is second in Group B, trailing leader Sweden by two points.

Spain visits Greece on Thursday before hosting Sweden the following Sunday, needing to finish top of the group to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup and avoid entering the play-offs.