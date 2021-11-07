Football International International FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Fati out of Spain's squad due to injury Striker Ansu Fati injured his hamstring during Barcelona's 3-3 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday and will miss Spain's upcoming world cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden. Reuters 07 November, 2021 09:11 IST Striker Ansu Fati injured his hamstring during Barcelona's 3-3 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday and will miss Spain's upcoming world cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden. - AP Reuters 07 November, 2021 09:11 IST Striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out of Spain's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden after injuring his hamstring in Barcelona's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.Fati became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in September 2020 but has not played for his country for over a year due to a serious knee injury.READ: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Japan adds winger Doan to squad He scored Barca's opening goal at Celta but was forced off at halftime with the injury and Spain released a statement soon after declaring he had been replaced in the squad by Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas.Spain is second in Group B, trailing leader Sweden by two points.Spain visits Greece on Thursday before hosting Sweden the following Sunday, needing to finish top of the group to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup and avoid entering the play-offs. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :