FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Poland qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA playoffs and will be playing consecutive World Cups for the first time since 2002-2006.

20 September, 2022 19:11 IST
Robert Lewandowski, the leading goalscorer for Poland ever, is set to lead the attack for his country in Qatar.

Robert Lewandowski, the leading goalscorer for Poland ever, is set to lead the attack for his country in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland will be playing its ninth FIFA World Cup tournament. It ended a 12-year absence from football’s biggest tournament after qualifying for the 2018 edition in Russia. It will start its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Mexico.

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the biggest attraction in the Polish team and is one of the players to watch out for in the World Cup. The striker has been enjoying a stellar season with his club Bayern Munich.

Poland played 11 matches in its qualifying campaign out of which it won seven. It drew and lost two matches each.

Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Poland's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
34165134645

When is Poland playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 – Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM – Stadium 974
Where can I watch Poland’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Poland’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

