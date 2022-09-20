Poland will be playing its ninth FIFA World Cup tournament. It ended a 12-year absence from football’s biggest tournament after qualifying for the 2018 edition in Russia. It will start its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Mexico.

Poland qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA playoffs and will be playing consecutive World Cups for the first time since 2002-2006.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the biggest attraction in the Polish team and is one of the players to watch out for in the World Cup. The striker has been enjoying a stellar season with his club Bayern Munich.

Poland played 11 matches in its qualifying campaign out of which it won seven. It drew and lost two matches each.

Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Poland's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 34 16 5 13 46 45

When is Poland playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974

November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974 ⦿ November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium

November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium ⦿ December 1 – Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM – Stadium 974