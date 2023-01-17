French FA president Noel Le Graet accused of improper conduct by agent

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “sexual harassment” and “moral harassment” targeting French football federation president Noel Le Graet.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals. It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graet of improper conduct over several years, saying he only was interested in her sexually. Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graet repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

Last September, the Sports ministry ordered an audit of the federation after the FFF said it would file a defamation lawsuit against So Foot magazine, which reported that Le Graet allegedly harassed several female employees.

Le Graet, 81, has also come under fire from players and politicians for criticising French football icon and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

He was also criticised for extending France coach Didier Deschamps’s contract until 2026, two years after his term as the head of the FFF expires.

(with inputs from Reuters)