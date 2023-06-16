Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Berhalter named US coach until 2026

The 49-year-old’s contract with the national team expired on December 31 after he lead the side to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 22:53 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team’s World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022.
File Photo: U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team’s World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
infoIcon

File Photo: U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team’s World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Gregg Berhalter has returned as coach of the United States men’s team to lead them to the 2026 World Cup, the country’s soccer federation said on Friday, nearly six months after his contract expired amid a shakeup at the federation.

The 49-year-old’s contract with the national team expired on December 31 after he lead the side to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

ALSO READ
Son-less South Korea lose 1-0 in Peru friendly

“Berhalter brings nearly three decades of experience and is the first in U.S. Soccer history to participate in a FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach,” said U.S. Soccer in a statement.

The federation was embroiled in internal strife after the tournament due to a dispute between Berhalter, U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents.

Berhalter had made remarks criticising Reyna’s commitment to the team at the World Cup, saying that he even considered sending him home.

ALSO READ
Mexico facing possible sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat

Reyna’s mother Danielle, who has known Berhalter and his wife for years, responded by informing the federation of an incident more than 30 years ago in which Berhalter had admitted to kicking his now-wife during a dispute.

U.S. Soccer launched an investigation, which said in March that the incident would not prevent the body from rehiring Berhalter.

B.J. Callaghan, who took over from Anthony Hudson when he stepped down as interim manager, has guided the United States to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League where they face Canada on Sunday.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Root ton puts England in command in Ashes opener but early declaration backfires
    Reuters
  2. Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event
    PTI
  4. Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in August, IOA approaches OCA for deadline extension
    PTI
  5. Morant joins Artest, Arenas, Sprewell, others on list of suspended NBA players
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Berhalter named US coach until 2026
    Reuters
  2. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
  3. Nations League: Spain coach facing Italy as if it were his “last match”
    AFP
  4. Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics with Man City
    Reuters
  5. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Root ton puts England in command in Ashes opener but early declaration backfires
    Reuters
  2. Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event
    PTI
  4. Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in August, IOA approaches OCA for deadline extension
    PTI
  5. Morant joins Artest, Arenas, Sprewell, others on list of suspended NBA players
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment