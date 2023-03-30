International

France hires Renard as women’s coach ahead of World Cup

French coach Hervé Renard has been appointed to guide France’s women’s team at the World Cup this summer and then at the Paris Olympics next year.

AP
30 March, 2023 22:51 IST
Renard signed a contract that runs until August 2024, the French federation said Thursday.

Photo Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The 54-year-old Renard quit as coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team earlier this week, ending a four-year spell highlighted by a win over eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

He signed a contract that runs until August 2024, the French federation said Thursday.

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played from July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Renard replaces Corinne Diacre, who was fired only four months before the tournament after several players expressed their discontent with her. She led the team to the quarterfinals at the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

