Ireland waits on captain Coleman ahead of France clash

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

AFP
26 March, 2023 19:21 IST
Everton’s Irish defender Seamus Coleman warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Everton at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England.

The 34-year-old Everton defender has a slight thigh strain, and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is prepared to wait until as late as possible before deciding if his skipper can take part in the Lansdowne Road tie.

“No, he is not ruled out, we will have to see how today goes. We train today,” said Kenny, at a pre-match news conference on Sunday.

“Seamus is a very good player. It’s not so much his experience, it’s that he’s playing well at the moment. Experience is a factor, but his performances for Everton have been very good.

“For footballing reasons, he merits his place in the team because he has been playing very well for Everton and had an injury-free run and been able to train regularly over the last number of months and performed very well for Everton.

“He is the captain, of course, but we’ll have to see about that.”

Republic left wing-back Callum O’Dowda suffered a groin injury during Wednesday’s 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia, and while he too has yet to be ruled out, Preston’s Robbie Brady has been drafted in as cover.

