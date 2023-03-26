Football

Russia hosts Iraq in first home match since invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s men’s team will host their first match on home soil since November 2021 on Sunday, a friendly against Iraq in St Petersburg, having been kicked out of international competition because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters
26 March, 2023 18:29 IST
26 March, 2023 18:29 IST
General view outside the stadium before Russia vs Iraq match.

General view outside the stadium before Russia vs Iraq match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia’s men’s team will host their first match on home soil since November 2021 on Sunday, a friendly against Iraq in St Petersburg, having been kicked out of international competition because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s men’s team will host their first match on home soil since November 2021 on Sunday, a friendly against Iraq in St Petersburg, having been kicked out of international competition because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both European football body UEFA and global football’s governing body FIFA decided in February, 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has touted switching from UEFA to the 47-nation Asian confederation (AFC), but its executive committee has not officially proposed this idea.

Also Read
Shilji scores five as India beats Bhutan 9-0 in SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 

TASS reported that the RFU expects around 20,000 fans to attend Sunday’s game at the Gazprom Arena, which had been due to host last year’s Champions League final before Russia was stripped of that honour.

Russia’s men have played four friendlies since the invasion, all away from home. Russia won 2-1 away in Kyrgyzstan last September, before draws against Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

Russia’s women have not played at home since February, 2022.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”, was prevented from qualifying for the 2022 men’s World Cup, while the women’s team were barred from participating in last year’s European Championship.

The RFU and four Russian clubs had appeals against the bans dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last July.

Most international sports federations have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since the invasion, but some are now starting to allow them back into competition.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us