Football

Shilji scores five as India beats Bhutan 9-0 in SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 

Shijli Shaji starred for the Indian side with five goals as India went top of the table in the tournament, level on points with Russia.

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 18:20 IST
26 March, 2023 18:20 IST
Indian players celebrating after scoring against Bhutan.

Indian players celebrating after scoring against Bhutan. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Shijli Shaji starred for the Indian side with five goals as India went top of the table in the tournament, level on points with Russia.

The India U-17 team put on a dominant display in its penultimate game as it beat Bhutan 9-0 in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship campaign on Sunday.

Shijli Shaji starred for the Indian side with five goals as India went top of the table in the tournament, level on points with Russia.

Also Read
Tri-nation international: Kyrgyzstan scores late to hold Myanmar for a draw

Menaka scored India’s opener early with a long ranger after she spotted the Bhutanese goalkeeper off her line.

Shilji Shaji began her goal hunt in the 12th minute, shooting into the bottom corner from the top of the box. India kept the tempo high and added a third to its tally just before half time, through Sibani.

Shilji got to her fourth hat trick for the u-17 side in the second half to extend India into a 7-0 lead and then went on to add two more goals by the 81st performance to cap a fantastic performance.

India next plays Russia in its final game of the Championship on March 28.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us