Shilji scores five as India beats Bhutan 9-0 in SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 

The India U-17 team put on a dominant display in its penultimate game as it beat Bhutan 9-0 in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship campaign on Sunday.

Shijli Shaji starred for the Indian side with five goals as India went top of the table in the tournament, level on points with Russia.

Menaka scored India’s opener early with a long ranger after she spotted the Bhutanese goalkeeper off her line.

Shilji Shaji began her goal hunt in the 12th minute, shooting into the bottom corner from the top of the box. India kept the tempo high and added a third to its tally just before half time, through Sibani.

Shilji got to her fourth hat trick for the u-17 side in the second half to extend India into a 7-0 lead and then went on to add two more goals by the 81st performance to cap a fantastic performance.

India next plays Russia in its final game of the Championship on March 28.