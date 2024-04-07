LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
LSG is coming into this game on the back of a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is currently fourth in the table.
GT on the other hand did show a solid batting display but still lost against Punjab Kings in the previous match.
GT is seventh in the table and when it comes to form, LSG has the upper hand, however the home team is yet to win a game against Titans in the franchise’s short history.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
LSG vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EKANA SPORTS CITY STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|4
|157
|78.50
|149.52
|94*
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|4
|135
|33.75
|127.35
|66
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|3
|133
|44.33
|146.15
|81
MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|4
|7
|7.45
|16.85
|4/24
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|2
|6
|6.57
|7.66
|4/29
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|4
|5
|6.07
|17.00
|3/25
