LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in Lucknow on Sunday.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during the loss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024.
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during the loss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during the loss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

PREVIEW | LSG vs GT: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

LSG is coming into this game on the back of a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is currently fourth in the table.

GT on the other hand did show a solid batting display but still lost against Punjab Kings in the previous match.

GT is seventh in the table and when it comes to form, LSG has the upper hand, however the home team is yet to win a game against Titans in the franchise’s short history.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Lucknow Super Giants: 0
Gujarat Titans: 4
No Result: 0
Last result: GT won by 56 runs (2023)
LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EKANA SPORTS CITY STADIUM
Matches played: 8
Won: 4
Lost: 3
No Result: 1
Last result: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs (2024)
Lucknow Super Giants highest score: 199/8 (20) vs PBKS (2024)
Lucknow Super Giants lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs RCB (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Shubman Gill (GT) 4 157 78.50 149.52 94*
Hardik Pandya (GT) 4 135 33.75 127.35 66
Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 3 133 44.33 146.15 81

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Rashid Khan (GT) 4 7 7.45 16.85 4/24
Mohit Sharma (GT) 2 6 6.57 7.66 4/29
Mohammed Shami (GT) 4 5 6.07 17.00 3/25

