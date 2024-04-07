LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

PREVIEW | LSG vs GT: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

LSG is coming into this game on the back of a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is currently fourth in the table.

GT on the other hand did show a solid batting display but still lost against Punjab Kings in the previous match.

GT is seventh in the table and when it comes to form, LSG has the upper hand, however the home team is yet to win a game against Titans in the franchise’s short history.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 Lucknow Super Giants: 0 Gujarat Titans: 4 No Result: 0 Last result: GT won by 56 runs (2023)

LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EKANA SPORTS CITY STADIUM Matches played: 8 Won: 4 Lost: 3 No Result: 1 Last result: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs (2024) Lucknow Super Giants highest score: 199/8 (20) vs PBKS (2024) Lucknow Super Giants lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs RCB (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Shubman Gill (GT) 4 157 78.50 149.52 94* Hardik Pandya (GT) 4 135 33.75 127.35 66 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 3 133 44.33 146.15 81

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs GT IPL MATCHES