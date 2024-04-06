MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: LSG’s Morkel cautious of blooding Mayank Yadav in T20 cricket

Morkel added that fielding Mayank in T20 cricket, which wouldn’t put a big strain on his body, would be a perfect launch for the cricketer.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 20:50 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
LSG’s bowling coach Morne Morkel was a little cautious of exposing Mayank Yadav to the rigours of International cricket right away.
LSG’s bowling coach Morne Morkel was a little cautious of exposing Mayank Yadav to the rigours of International cricket right away. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

LSG’s bowling coach Morne Morkel was a little cautious of exposing Mayank Yadav to the rigours of International cricket right away. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Lucknow Super Giants fast bowling coach Morne Morkel has joined the chorus of former players rooting for Mayank Yadav’s inclusion into the senior Indian team. y

However, the former South African fast bowler was a little cautious of exposing Mayank to the rigours of International cricket right away, saying it was better for the bowler to spend some time with the Indian camp to gain experience. Morkel added that fielding Mayank in T20 cricket, which wouldn’t put a big strain on his body, would be a perfect launch for the cricketer.

“For me, the first thing you look at a fast bowler is the speed, then you look at consistency, and he (Mayank) is bowling at around 150 plus. His strengths are making life uncomfortable for batters, so when you have that x-factor, you have won that part of the deal. I can’t see why not, he spent some time in the Indian camp, getting used to the conditions, getting used to senior players and the team environment.”

“When I was playing for South Africa, one of the greatest things was young players coming into the squad early, gaining experience, playing in different countries, getting used to the conditions, and keeping the high quality in training. If you can give him an opportunity in white ball cricket, T20 cricket, which is not taxing on his body, it will be perfect,’’ Morkel said.

READ | LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

The former fast bowler said the LSG team management was closely monitoring Mayank’s workload, and the whole team was excited and happy for him.

“Now the most important thing for Mayank is to gain experience and play as many games as possible. He has a lot going for him, bowling at 150 plus. It is about keeping it as simple as possible, trying to bring stumps into play. Unfortunately, last season, he got injured. In the warm-up game, he bowed quick, and the whole team was excited for him. We need to manage him, look at his bowling loads, his recovery, educate him and help him to find a routine that suits him,’’ added Morkel.

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

Morne Morkel /

Mayank Yadav /

South Africa /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 165/3 (18); Kohli nears hundred; Green at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s hockey team suffers 1-5 thrashing at hands of Australia in first Test
    PTI
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Diamantakos not in squad for KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. A Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?
    Aneesh Dey
  5. ISL 2023-24: Playoffs berth at stake as East Bengal hosts Bengaluru FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: LSG’s Morkel cautious of blooding Mayank Yadav in T20 cricket
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. IPL 2024: Who is Saurav Chauhan, the explosive batter from Gujarat making his RCB debut against RR?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: After twin defeats, Ruturaj faces his first real test as CSK skipper
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IPL 2024: Why is Rajasthan Royals wearing special all-pink jersey during RR vs RCB match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 165/3 (18); Kohli nears hundred; Green at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s hockey team suffers 1-5 thrashing at hands of Australia in first Test
    PTI
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Diamantakos not in squad for KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. A Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?
    Aneesh Dey
  5. ISL 2023-24: Playoffs berth at stake as East Bengal hosts Bengaluru FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment