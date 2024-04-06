MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: After twin defeats, Ruturaj faces his first real test as CSK skipper

Ruturaj has had an inconsistent start in the four outings with no half-century. This year, the opener’s strike rate has dipped alarmingly to 118.91 from 147.5 in 2023

Published : Apr 06, 2024 19:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the eve of the season, Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed one of the most challenging jobs in the IPL after being named captain of the Chennai Super Kings. No team is built around the aura of one player like CSK is with its former leader, M.S. Dhoni, and it is not easy to fill his shoes.

The last time the Super Kings attempted to move forward by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as captain in 2022, the experiment ended in disappointment after just eight games. This time, in Ruturaj, the team found a young player with leadership experience and subtly groomed him for the job over two years.

Unlike Jadeja, Ruturaj had a smoother start to his captaincy stint, with two wins at home upfront. But the skipper has now been handed a reality check with back-to-back losses over the last two matches on the road. After the short honeymoon period, the 27-year-old faces his first real test and needs to find a way to arrest the slide quickly.

ALSO READ: IPL - Why is Rajasthan Royals wearing special all-pink jersey during RR vs RCB match?

And it will have to start with his form as Ruturaj, the batter, has had an inconsistent start in the four outings with no half-century. In 2021 and 2023, his contributions at the top played a vital role in the team’s triumphs. But this year, the opener’s strike rate has dipped alarmingly to 118.91 from 147.5 in 2023, and the lack of quick runs in the PowerPlay was one of the main reasons for the twin defeats. Oppositions have also exploited his weakness against left-arm pace bowlers, who dismissed him in the first three matches, and he quickly needs to sort it out.

Even tactically, the team missed a trick or two in Friday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On a pitch where cutters and taking pace off the deliveries was the way to go, the team did not get off-spinner Moeen Ali to open the attack despite having two left-handers at the wicket. Even with four spin options, Ruturaj’s decision to hold them back was also strange, especially when the pacers were being taken to the cleaners.

As Chennai returns to the comfort of home ground for its game against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, Ruturaj has his task cut out as a batter and skipper to get the defending champion’s campaign back on track.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

M.S. Dhoni

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

