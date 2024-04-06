MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals

Having lost three or more games on four occasions in the past – five in 2014, four each in 2008 and 2018 and three in 2018 – MI will know the time is running out to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 18:30 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Delhi Capital’s Rishab Pant during the practice session ahead of the IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Delhi Capital’s Rishab Pant during the practice session ahead of the IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capital’s Rishab Pant during the practice session ahead of the IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The Mumbai Indians is not a stranger to poor starts. But the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 17th edition has been stranger than ever before. Amidst all the uproar over the change in captaincy, it will be banking on Suryakumar Yadav to mark his arrival in style against Delhi Capitals on Sunday and give MI the much-needed fillip.

Suryakumar has been out of action for almost four months, having recovered from an ankle injury and sports hernia surgery. The 360-degree batter rested from Saturday’s optional training session but timed the ball sweetly to all the corners of the Wankhede Stadium during his prolonged stint on Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: IPL - “Fans shouldn’t boo Hardik Pandya, not his fault if named Mumbai captain,” says DC’s Ganguly

Mumbai Indians management – facing flak for its alleged mishandling of captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya – will be hoping for Suryakumar to ignite its campaign after the team’s three consecutive losses so far in the tournament.

Having lost three or more games on four occasions in the past – five in 2014, four each in 2008 and 2018 and three in 2018 – MI will know the time is running out to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs.

It is a similar scenario for Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals, which is placed second-from-bottom – one place ahead of MI – in the points table. While MI camp has a reason to rejoice in Suryakumar’s availability, the Capitals are dealing with injury concerns to its three main bowlers.

ALSO READ: Brian Lara on IPL schedule - If I were playing, I’d like a break from cricket before T20 World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav is unlikely to be available due to a groin injury, while Mukesh Kumar underwent a prolonged fitness test after missing the last game. To add to its woes, allrounder Mitchell Marsh will be unavailable for Sunday’s game after hurting himself in the Capitals’ last outing.

Will Pant revive the Capitals’ campaign after being blown away by KKR? Or will Suryakumar turn the heat on? Over to Sunday afternoon!

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Delhi Capitals /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Rishabh Pant /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl; RR unchanged, Saurav to debut for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: After twin defeats, Ruturaj faces his first real test as CSK skipper
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Diamantakos not in squad for KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: After twin defeats, Ruturaj faces his first real test as CSK skipper
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IPL 2024: Why is Rajasthan Royals wearing special all-pink jersey during RR vs RCB match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024: “Fans shouldn’t boo Hardik Pandya, not his fault if named Mumbai Indians captain,” says DC’s Ganguly
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl; RR unchanged, Saurav to debut for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: After twin defeats, Ruturaj faces his first real test as CSK skipper
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Diamantakos not in squad for KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians hopes for Suryakumar Yadav boost, injury woes for Pant’s Delhi Capitals
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment