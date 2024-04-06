Brian Lara on IPL 2024 schedule: If I were playing, I’d like a break from cricket before T20 World Cup

West Indian great Brian Lara, now on the TV commentary panel for the ongoing IPL, feels that the tournament has become the biggest platform for youngsters to showcase their talent in pursuing their dreams of playing for their respective countries.

In an exclusive interview, the 54-year-old shared his thoughts on IPL as he took part in the Star Sports’ initiative, ‘Star Nahi Far, played ‘gully cricket’ in the City and had a taste of the authentic Hyderabadi cuisine.

Q: What is the major difference you see in IPL now compared to early editions?

There is a major difference every year in the IPL. The sequence of par scores is always increasing. Look at the record score set up by SRH the other day (against Mumbai Indians). What is happening in power-play is something really special. I believe 60 to 80 is a par score in power-play now.

Records tumbled last night in Hyderabad!



Which record do you think will stand the test of time?



List of records 👉 https://t.co/HR4wwWUBrL#SRHvMI#IPL2024#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/JOS7pG1WJe — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) March 28, 2024

Q: On two bouncers per over rule in the ongoing IPL?

It helps the bowlers to sort out the batters who are not comfortable with the bouncer. But, it has also not stopped the run scoring.

ALSO READ: Should Mayank Yadav play T20 World Cup — former national selectors and fast bowling coach have their say

Q: Is IPL the biggest platform for any talent to grab the national attention and get closer to being picked for the national teams?

It is great in terms of unearthing talent. I like young fast bowler Mayank Yadav. Four years ago it was Umran Malik of SRH. It is good to see India produce so many young fast bowlers on this stage. I hope they are groomed and considered for the longer version of the game.

Mayank Yadav, who has been a revelation in IPL 2024, celebrates the wicket of RCB’s Cameron Green. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Q: How do you see the evolution of IPL itself?

The game has grown every single year and it is a wonderful product of the BCCI. Coming back to being a platform for some young talent, I believe it is the biggest one. Sometimes, players around the world have not represented their country properly and IPL gives them an opportunity which is good for them. It serves greatly for any young player.

Q: How do you see the criticism about the IPL final being too close to major events like World Cups?

That is more of a question for the players. But, if I were playing, I would like a break from playing cricket before a World Cup. I believe team bonding is important before any World Cup.

That would be a lot more beneficial. But, again, the IPL window is such that it doesn’t allow any scope for such things. Still, I think the players, captains and coaches love togetherness. They don’t get straight into a World Cup without getting to know each other better. Well, every single team suffers from that.

Q: Has IPL forced the players to change their natural game?

I can’t say about the younger players, they are eager to come and dream of playing in the IPL. But, yes, when the IPL had just started, many Test cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar and Shivnarine Chanderpaul had to adjust to this format.

Q: On your stint on the commentary panel, any temptation to play the game again?

I am enjoying my commentary after my stint with SRH as head coach. It is very exciting and much appreciated though playing is something that came naturally to me. It is a great ‘family’ out here.

ALSO READ: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars

Q: Tell us about your feelings about India and its food.

I have been coming to India since I was 14 as a school cricketer. I always loved this country. The passion of the Indian fans is, I believe, the greatest around the world. I love a little bit of biryani, but I prefer nan, roti, masala shrimp curry, and dal.

Q: Coming to West Indies cricket, how significant was the Test win in Australia (first after 27 years in Australia) at Gabba anchored by Shamar Joseph?

That was amazing, coming so long after they hadn’t beaten Australia in Australia. That young man’s (Shamar), (his) love for the game is tremendous. Still, it is very hard to believe though it is a true story. Magnificent how he rose to the occasion despite the injury. (It) showed how much he loved the game.

RELATED: Shamar Joseph’s 7-68 inspires West Indies to a stunning 8-run win over Australia

Q: Can that be a turning point when West Indies look ahead in world cricket?

No, no, it is a victory. We have had a number of victories over the years against great teams. The West Indies still have a lot of work to do. Yes, that win shows that we have the side and the substance too.

(It) showed that the players, with their backs to the wall, were winning the fight. I would love some steps to be taken to take the game forward, administratively too. (It) needs to be consistent.

In terms of support for the game in the Caribbean, it is a turning point. The win has given us some sort of life. We have a World Cup coming up and I believe we are very strong contenders to win it. Then, we have a Test series in England this summer.

Q: What role do you envisage in the future of West Indies cricket?

Right now, I have conversations with players who are willing to come forward, especially with some young batters and I will continue doing that.

Q: Can you name some of the best moments of your career?

Beating Australia in 1999 in Barbados, chasing a victory target of 308 successfully after losing nine wickets (Lara scored 153 n.o.), chasing down 418 successfully in 2003 in the Antigua Test against Australia (Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored centuries and Lara 60), winning the Champions Trophy in 2004 were really special.

#OnThisDay in 1999, West Indies defeated Australia on Day 4 with @BrianLara securing 2️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test!🐐 Do you remember it? #MenInMaroon#ItsOurGamepic.twitter.com/V6YeC86Ns8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 16, 2020

And you can’t take that feeling away from breaking the Test world record not once but twice. These are special moments in my career and when I sit back I feel proud.