IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals climbs three places to sixth; Gujarat Titans falls to seventh

Delhi Capitals made light work of the 89-run target, chasing it down in 8.5 overs, to climb three places to sixth in the IPL Points Table.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 22:25 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: PTI
Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals completed a quick run-chase against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to climb to sixth on the table.

Gujarat dropped a spot to seventh with its Net Run Rate taking a hit after being bowled out for 88 and conceding a victory within nine overs.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074
7 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 6 -1.303
8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
8 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 -0.234
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

