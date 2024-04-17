IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals climbs three places to sixth; Gujarat Titans falls to seventh

Delhi Capitals completed a quick run-chase against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to climb to sixth on the table.
Gujarat dropped a spot to seventh with its Net Run Rate taking a hit after being bowled out for 88 and conceding a victory within nine overs.
On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.038
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-1.303
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.234
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-1.185
