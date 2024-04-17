IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals climbs three places to sixth; Gujarat Titans falls to seventh

Delhi Capitals completed a quick run-chase against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to climb to sixth on the table.

Gujarat dropped a spot to seventh with its Net Run Rate taking a hit after being bowled out for 88 and conceding a victory within nine overs.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.

IPL 2024 Points Table