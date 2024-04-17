IPL 2024: GT registers lowest IPL total vs DC; Tops list of lowest totals at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans registered its lowest total in IPL history during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Inserted into bat by Rishabh Pant, GT was shot out for 89 in 17.3 overs, with Mukesh Kumar picking up three wickets while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs contributed with two.

Rashid Khan was the top scorer for GT, playing a counter-attacking knock of 31 runs in just 24 balls before falling to Mukesh.

GT’s previous lowest total was 125/6 against the same opposition in the 2023 edition.

Here is the list of Gujarat Titans’ lowest totals in the IPL:

89 all out vs DC - Ahmedabad (2024)

125/6 in 20 overs vs DC - Ahmedabad (2023)

130 all out vs LSG - Lucknow (2024)

135/6 in 20 overs vs LSG - Lucknow (2023)

143/8 in 20 overs vs PBKS - Mumbai (2023)

Here is a list of the lowest scores recorded in the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL:

Gujarat Titans - 89 all out vs DC (2024)

Rajasthan Royals - 102 all out vs SRH (2014)

Punjab Kings - 123/9 in 20 overs vs KKR (2021)

Gujarat Titans - 125/6 in 20 overs vs DC (2023)

Rajasthan Royals - 130/9 in 20 overs vs RCB (2015)

Rajasthan Royals - 130/9 in 20 overs vs GT (2022)