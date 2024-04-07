MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

LSG vs GT: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Noor Ahmad and Shubman Gill against Punjab Kings.
Gujarat Titans’ Noor Ahmad and Shubman Gill against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Noor Ahmad and Shubman Gill against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW | LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller.

LSG vs PBKS DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha
BATTERS
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson,
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai,
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma
Team Composition: LSG 4-7 PBKS | Credits Left: 9
SQUADS
Lucknow Super Giants
Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan.
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Shubman Gill /

Rashid Khan /

KL Rahul /

Nicholas Pooran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: MIA 2 - 2 COL; Messi, Afonso score for Miami; Bassett scores late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: MIA 2 - 2 COL; Messi, Afonso score for Miami; Bassett scores late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment