LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI
Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.
Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.
Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.
Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller.
SQUADS
Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans
