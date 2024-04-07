LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW | LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller.

LSG vs PBKS DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha BATTERS Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, ALL-ROUNDERS Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma Team Composition: LSG 4-7 PBKS | Credits Left: 9