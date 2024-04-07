MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs GT, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

LSG vs GT IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the IPL 2024 in Lucknow.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
LSG’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its last IPL match.
LSG’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its last IPL match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

LSG’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its last IPL match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW | LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank as Super Giants takes on Titans

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played on April 7, 2024.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on April 7?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

