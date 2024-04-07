The Indian challenge at FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the Round 4 action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
Siblings R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali were the only players to notch up wins in round three across both categories. Meanwhile, D Gukesh is among the joint leaders in the open category.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3
Indian Round 4 Schedule
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
Colours
All five Indians in both the categories will operate with black pieces in Round 4.
ROUND 4 PAIRINGS
Open
Women’s
Latest on Sportstar
- Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 4 - Schedule, pairing, colour
- Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: MIA 2 - 2 COL; Messi, Afonso score for Miami; Bassett scores late equaliser
- LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
- LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- LSG vs GT, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE