The Indian challenge at FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Monday, with the Round 4 action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

Siblings R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali were the only players to notch up wins in round three across both categories. Meanwhile, D Gukesh is among the joint leaders in the open category.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3

Indian Round 4 Schedule

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)

Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

Colours

All five Indians in both the categories will operate with black pieces in Round 4.

ROUND 4 PAIRINGS

Open R. Praggnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov Fabiano Caruana - D Gukesh Vidit Gujrathi- Ian Nepomniachtchi Women’s Nurgyul Salimova - Humpy Koneru Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Vaishali Rameshbabu Anna Muzychuk - Lei Tingjie Kateryna Lagno- Tan Zhongyi