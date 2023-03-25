Tri-nation international: Kyrgyzstan scores late to hold Myanmar for a draw

Kyrgyzstan found the equaliser in the final minute of the injury-time to hold Myanmar to a 1-1 draw in the second match of the Tri-nation International Football, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Saturday.

Aung Thu put Myanmar in the lead in the 82nd minute before Kyrgyzstan clawed back to find the equaliser through Zhyrgalbek Kairat in the injury-time.

The result put host India, which had beaten Myanmar 1-0 in the first match, with the advantage as it now needs only a draw against Kyrgyzstan in the last match on March 28 to win the trophy. Myanmar bowed out of the tournament with just a draw to its credit.

Compared to its performance against India in the first match, Myanmar played a better game and bothered the Kyrgyz defence with regular attacks. It had the best chance to go ahead in the opening session when it was awarded a penalty in the 38th minute. But Kyaw Min Oo hit the crosspiece from the spot to spoil the opportunity for Myanmar.

Kyrgyzstan had a good chance in the 24th minute but Dzhalilov Raul could not keep his attempt on target from close. Myanmar played good counter-attacking football and won a few more chances later in the game but the Kyrgyzstan defence thwarted the attempts before Aung Thu finally converted late in the second half. With Kairat finding the injury-time equaliser for the Kyrgyz, Myanmar’s hope of finding the first win against the former evaporated.