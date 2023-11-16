Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Score, LIE V POR, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, lineups and updates

- November 17, 2023 01:193’
Portugal has completely controlled the game so far. Bruno Fernandes puts a good ball into the box but the three Portugal attackers fail to collect the ball.
- November 17, 2023 01:16KICK-OFF!
Portugal kicks the game off as it steps on the pitch with an attacking and aggressice starting 11 against Liechtenstein.
- November 17, 2023 00:54Liechtenstein starting 11!
Buchel; Malin, Wieser, Traber; Beck, Luchinger, M. Buchel, Sele, Goppel; Hasler, Salanovic
- November 17, 2023 00:50Portugal’s Starting Lineup!
- November 16, 2023 23:44Match Preview: Liechtenstein vs Portugal
Liechtenstein hosts Portugal in its 9th game from the Group F of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday.
Portugal comes into the game in flying form having not lost a single game in the group and is one of the first teams to qualifiy for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany next summer.
Portugal has played eight games so far under new coach, Roberto Martinez and have won them all.
Liechtenstein on the other hand is stuck in a rut having not won a single game so far and is long out of the running for qualification. It has been 33 games without a win for the home side and will be hoping to minimise the damage when it faces a powerhouse like Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals so far in the Euro qualifiers and is second in the overall running and will be eyeing to cash in more against Liechtenstein.
