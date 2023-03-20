International

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Italy wants to ‘do well’ against England for the late Vialli, says Mancini

The 2024 Euro qualifier against England is the Italian national team’s first match since Vialli’s death and the players will wear a special shirt with a message dedicated to the football great inside it.

FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini (right) with late former striker and assistant coach Gianluca Vialli.

FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini (right) with late former striker and assistant coach Gianluca Vialli. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

European champion Italy wants to “do well” against England in its first Euro 2024 qualifier as a tribute to late former striker Gianluca Vialli, coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday.

Vialli, who died in January at the age of 58 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, was Mancini’s best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 1990s.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker played a significant role in Italy’s European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021, assisting Mancini, despite having been diagnosed in 2017.

“I’ve already talked about it with the players. For us, it will be important to remember him. It’s as if he were with us,” Mancini told reporters.

“He had his place and it’s not easy for us. We must try to do well also for him,” he added.

The encounter with England on Thursday is the Italian national team’s first match since Vialli’s death and the players will wear a special shirt with a message dedicated to the football great inside it.

Ahead of the match at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, a “play of light” is also planned in tribute to Vialli, the Italian federation said.

Italy, which beat England on penalties to win the European Championship in 2020 but failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, then plays Malta on Sunday.

