Scotland vs Ukraine: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Predicted XI, team news

Scotland and Ukraine will meet on Thursday to decide the finalist for the World Cup eliminator against Wales for the final spot from Europe at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Only one spot of the 13 from Europe remain for the World Cup and the winner in Cardiff against Wales will be grouped alongside England, Iran and the United States of America.

Russia was scheduled to take part in the playoffs but was suspended from international football following its invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland has been in eight world cups so far, including five consecutive appearances between 1974 to 1990, while Ukraine, since its formation, has qualified for the World Cup just once, in 2006.

Ukraine and Scotland have met twice before in competitive fixtures with the last meeting in October 2007 in the European Championship when Scotland beat Ukraine 3-1.

Both the teams, Scotland and Ukraine, are unbeaten in their last five matches with Ukraine drawing thrice and winning two games while Scotland has three wins and two draws.

For Steve Clarke's side, the good news in Manchester United's midfielder Scott McTominay is back in the squad while Arsenal's ful-back Keiran Tierney has missed out on the squad for the play-offs.

The men in yellow-and-blue, on the other hand, will bank on the attacking prowess of Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko to show the side light at the end of the tunnel, with the country embroiled in war and crisis with Russia.

Predicted Lineups: