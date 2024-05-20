MagazineBuy Print

South Korea names new caretaker as search goes on for Klinsmann successor

Kim Do-hoon, whose previous job ended after he appeared to headbutt an assistant from an opposing team, will take over for two games next month.

Published : May 20, 2024 12:40 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: South Korean football supporters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: South Korean football supporters | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: South Korean football supporters | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korea said Monday they will have another caretaker coach in charge when it looks to seal its place in the next round of qualifying for football’s 2026 World Cup.

Kim Do-hoon, whose previous job ended after he appeared to headbutt an assistant from an opposing team, will take over for two games next month.

Son Heung-min’s South Korea sacked Jurgen Klinsmann in February and is yet to find a permanent replacement.

Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong took over for a 1-1 home draw with Thailand and the 3-0 win in the return fixture in Bangkok in March, leaving South Korea needing just a point from its two remaining games to guarantee progress in qualifying.

The Korea Football Association said that former international striker Kim will oversee matches away at Singapore on June 6 and home to China five days later.

ALSO READ | Brazil replaces injured goalkeeper Ederson in Copa America squad, adds three more players

“It is possible negotiations for the appointment of the national head coach will not be finalised by the matches in June,” the KFA said in a statement.

“To prepare for such a case, we have decided to appoint Kim Do-hoon as interim coach for the two matches.”

Kim coached Ulsan in the domestic K League from 2017 to 2020, taking them to the Asian Champions League crown.

His last job was as boss of Lion City Sailors in Singapore in 2021-2022. He left under a cloud when the league suspended him for three matches for violent conduct during an ill-tempered game.

The KFA had hoped to name a new full-time coach by early May, according to Yonhap News Agency.

But they are yet to get their man, with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch -- said to be a frontrunner -- instead taking over at Canada.

Canada, the United States and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup.

