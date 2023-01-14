International

2018 World Cup winner, Steve Mandanda retires from international football

The Kinshasa-born Mandanda made his France debut in 2008 and won 35 caps for Les Bleus. He went to three World Cups and was part of the squad in Qatar where France finished as runners-up to Argentina.

AFP
14 January, 2023 20:39 IST
14 January, 2023 20:39 IST
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Olivier Giroud of France and Steve Mandanda of France celebrate with the World Cup Trophy following their sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Olivier Giroud of France and Steve Mandanda of France celebrate with the World Cup Trophy following their sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Kinshasa-born Mandanda made his France debut in 2008 and won 35 caps for Les Bleus. He went to three World Cups and was part of the squad in Qatar where France finished as runners-up to Argentina.

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 37 on Saturday.

“Today, the France team ends here for me,” Rennes guardian Mandanda said at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Also Read
France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football

The Kinshasa-born Mandanda made his France debut in 2008 and won 35 caps for Les Bleus. He went to three World Cups and was part of the squad in Qatar where France finished as runners-up to Argentina.

“I experienced some great moments with France, it’s been a privilege and joy for me to go through all these moments. But at 37 years old I think it’s the right time” to walk away, he said.

Mandanda’s retirement comes the same week as that of Hugo Lloris, France’s first-choice keeper and most-capped player who announced Monday he was ending his international career.

“It allows us to come full circle with Hugo. We started together and we finish together. I didn’t have the same number of appearances as him but I’ve experienced a lot of things with him,” said Mandanda.

Mandanda has spent the majority of his career with Marseille, playing a club-record 613 times for them and winning the Ligue 1 title in 2010, but joined Rennes in July on a two-year deal.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us