Hungary captain Szalai tests positive for Covid-19

Hungary captain and Mainz striker Adam Szalai has tested COVID-19 positive and will miss two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Hungarian football federation (MLSZ) said Saturday.

"Adam Szalai's PCR test was positive, so the team captain cannot be at the disposal of the technical staff against Albania and Andorra," said the MLSZ in a Twitter post.

"Adam Szalai was immediately isolated and will soon leave Telki (national team training base)," it said.

Hungary plays Albania away on Sunday and Andorra in Budapest next week. It last qualified for the World Cup in 1986.

The 33-year-old has found the net 24 times in 74 appearances for Hungary.

Hungary is placed third in World Cup qualifying Group I behind England and Poland.