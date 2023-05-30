USMNT head coach Hudson quits; replaced by Callaghan for CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League

Anthony Hudson parted ways with the United States men’s national team as its head coach, U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker announced on Tuesday.

Assistant coach B.J. Callaghan for the last four years, replaced him for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments.

“B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” Crocker said.

The longest-serving member of the USMNT technical staff, Callaghan said that the immediate objective for the team will be to continue on the progress done by Hudson.

“Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles,” he said.

Hudson departs after having served as the U-20 Men’s Youth National Team head coach in 2020 and then as an assistant coach for the USMNT since 2021 before taking the helm in January of this year.

With wins against Grenada and El Salvador in March, Hudson advanced the team to the Concacaf Nations League Final Four as well as the Gold Cup where it will defend both titles.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to be part of such a great team of players and staff,” Hudson said.

“It’s been an honour to represent the National Team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed. The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”

Hudson’s departure was announced just six days after the U.S. Soccer Federation said he was remaining as coach of the Americans through the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The USSF said Hudson was taking a job with a club but did not identify the team or the role.

Callaghan figures to have the full player pool available for the CONCACAF Nations League final four. The defending champion Americans play Mexico on June 15 and Canada or Panama three days later.

Most Europe-based players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.

Callaghan played at Ursinus and spent six seasons at Villanova, becoming associate head coach. He worked in the youth academy of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union, then became an assistant coach in 2014.

He was hired by the USSF as a strategy analyst and assistant coach in January 2019, a month after Berhalter became head coach. He had been an assistant to Hudson this year.