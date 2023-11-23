MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela federation criticises police after World Cup qualifier in Peru

Venezuela player Nahuel Ferraresi told local media that the fingers on his left hand were injured by a baton-wielding Peruvian police officer who hit him twice as he tried to approach Venezuelan fans in the stands after the match.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 08:52 IST , CARACAS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Players of Venezuela argue with the police during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Peru.
Players of Venezuela argue with the police during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of Venezuela argue with the police during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) on Wednesday condemned the treatment of one of its national team’s players by Peruvian police following a World Cup qualifier.

The two teams drew 1-1 on Tuesday in Lima.

Venezuela player Nahuel Ferraresi told local media that the fingers on his left hand were injured by a baton-wielding Peruvian police officer who hit him twice as he tried to approach Venezuelan fans in the stands after the match. The outlets also showed a video of the incident.

ALSO READ | Organisers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers brawl

“Our federation will not tolerate, in or outside of Venezuela’s borders, any degrading treatment toward our players, coaching staff or fans,” the FVF said in a statement, adding it “energetically condemned aggressions, both verbal and physical.”

The federation also criticised migration compliance checks it said Venezuelan fans were subjected to in order to enter the stadium.

The FVF also said on social media that its team’s flight was awaiting authorisation to refuel to leave Lima. The Peruvian foreign ministry denied any restriction on refuelling the aircraft and a ministry source told  Reuters the plane left in the afternoon.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Venezuela /

Peru

Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

