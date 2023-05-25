International

France’s Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Reuters
25 May, 2023 23:22 IST
25 May, 2023 23:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: Delphine Cascarino of France.

FILE PHOTO: Delphine Cascarino of France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

France’s Delphine Cascarino will miss the World Cup after her club Olympique Lyonnais said on Thursday that she would be sidelined for “several months” after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

“(Cascarino) underwent tests in midweek, which revealed a partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament,” Lyon said in a statement. The French club added that the winger will need to undergo reconstructive surgery and will be out “for several months”.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to take part in the World Cup this summer with my teammates, whom I’ll be supporting from here,” Cascarino said on Instagram.

France, which is also without Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will be looking to win its maiden World Cup at this year’s showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-August 20.

It begins its campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of 2022 - England win Women’s Euro 2022

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us