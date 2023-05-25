France’s Cascarino to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury

France’s Delphine Cascarino will miss the World Cup after her club Olympique Lyonnais said on Thursday that she would be sidelined for “several months” after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

“(Cascarino) underwent tests in midweek, which revealed a partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament,” Lyon said in a statement. The French club added that the winger will need to undergo reconstructive surgery and will be out “for several months”.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to take part in the World Cup this summer with my teammates, whom I’ll be supporting from here,” Cascarino said on Instagram.

France, which is also without Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will be looking to win its maiden World Cup at this year’s showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-August 20.

It begins its campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.