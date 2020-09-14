Football Football ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC ropes in Lalawmpuia, Fernandes Both the 20-year-olds, who were a part of FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season. PTI Hyderabad 14 September, 2020 17:22 IST Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes were signed by Hyderabad FC. - TWITTER | HYDERABAD FC PTI Hyderabad 14 September, 2020 17:22 IST Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Monday signed long-term deals with attackers Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes ahead of the new season.Both the 20-year-olds, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season. ISL 2020-21: Mario Rivera ready to return as East Bengal head coach Lalawmpuia, fondly known as Opi, came through the ranks at Pune FC and DSK Shivajians before being promoted to the senior side with the latter.The Mizo striker was signed by FC Goa for its developmental side in 2017, and has since regularly featured in local and national competitions for the Gaurs including the Goa Pro League, Durand Cup and the second Division League.He was promoted to the first team during the start of the 2019-20 season of the ISL.Fernandes, meanwhile, has been involved in Goan youth football for several seasons, turning out for Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC’s youth teams before being signed by FC Goa in 2017. Chennaiyin FC signs defenders Chhuantea Fanai, Reagan Singh The Quepem-born winger has featured regularly for the Gaurs locally in the Goa Pro League as well as on the national stage in the second Division League.Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Promoting youth is of utmost importance for us at HFC and we want to not just develop, but provide opportunities to promising young talent.“As a club, we’re constantly looking at youngsters who are hungry to perform and succeed. We have followed the progress of Lalawmpuia and Sweden for quite some time now and we believe they fit in well with our plans.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos