ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC ropes in Lalawmpuia, Fernandes

Both the 20-year-olds, who were a part of FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

14 September, 2020

Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes were signed by Hyderabad FC.   -  TWITTER | HYDERABAD FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Monday signed long-term deals with attackers Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes ahead of the new season.

Both the 20-year-olds, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lalawmpuia, fondly known as Opi, came through the ranks at Pune FC and DSK Shivajians before being promoted to the senior side with the latter.

The Mizo striker was signed by FC Goa for its developmental side in 2017, and has since regularly featured in local and national competitions for the Gaurs including the Goa Pro League, Durand Cup and the second Division League.

He was promoted to the first team during the start of the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been involved in Goan youth football for several seasons, turning out for Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC’s youth teams before being signed by FC Goa in 2017.

The Quepem-born winger has featured regularly for the Gaurs locally in the Goa Pro League as well as on the national stage in the second Division League.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Promoting youth is of utmost importance for us at HFC and we want to not just develop, but provide opportunities to promising young talent.

“As a club, we’re constantly looking at youngsters who are hungry to perform and succeed. We have followed the progress of Lalawmpuia and Sweden for quite some time now and we believe they fit in well with our plans.”

