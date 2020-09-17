ISL: Hyderabad FC signs Spanish striker Aridane Santana

Hyderabad FC signed experienced Spanish striker Aridane Santana for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in an attempt to strengthen its attack.

The 33-year-old joins Hyderabad on a one-year deal until the end of the 2020-21 edition, after a successful 2019-20 season with Odisha FC. He had scored nine goals and bagged two assists in 14 appearances before an injury cut short his time in India. Aridane is the fourth foreign signing for HFC this term.

"Aridane will be an important player for us in the season. He is the typical striker – strong, a good header of the ball, holds up possession, someone with a good shot, and a hard worker,” said Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez.

READ | I-League Qualifiers: AIFF to follow Zero-tolerance policy to ensure teams' safety

"He has shown all these things last season at Odisha and we’ve all seen how important he was for them. The good thing is that he knows Indian football and the ISL, so settling in won’t be a hassle," the manager added.

“I’m very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC. I have known Manolo Marquez from his previous clubs in Spain, and he is definitely one of the top coaches. I am excited to come down to India and meet up with my new teammates and get ready for the season,” said Aridane.

The Vecindario-born striker came through the ranks at Deportivo La Coruna and has spent most of his career in the Spanish league system. He had his first overseas stint with Thailand Premier League side Bangkok Glass in 2015.

“My primary goal is to get to the best conditions personally for the start of the season, and then help the team with a lot of hard work on the field. It’s going to be a challenging season, and if I can help the team through goals, nothing like it,” claimed Aridane.