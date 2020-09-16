ISL 2020-21: Mizoram youngster Khawlhring joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC signed up Lalthathanga Khawlhring for the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. The 22-year-old, who was earlier part of NorthEast United, is better known as Puitea.

He operates on the centre midfield and can also play along the wings. The youngster started his footballing journey with Bethlehem Vengthlang, a club that participates in the Mizoram Premier League. He moved to DSK Shivajians in 2015-16, initially for their youth team before being promoted to their senior squad.

It only took him four appearances that season before he was signed by NorthEast for the ISL. He was sent [on loan] to Aizawl FC for the 2017-18 I-League season. His experience in the I-League matches helped the young midfielder immensely as he adapted well to the ISL as a breakthrough talent and made 29 appearances for North East over the past two seasons.

"It is a dream come true to play for one of the best fan bases in India, which was also one of the reasons behind my signing. The club and the fans are hungry for success just like me. With our teamwork, support from the people of God’s own country and with God’s grace, I believe we can bring the ISL trophy to Kerala. That is why I am here! I cannot wait to join my new teammates, coaches, support staff and get the season rolling," said Puitea.

Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, "Puitea is part of the breed of new generation Indian footballers who are quite comfortable with the ball at their feet. He has a great left-foot and can operate in various positions on the midfield, both centrally and out wide on the wings. Moreover, he also has a great vision and technique on the field."