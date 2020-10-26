ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC signs teenage talents Dubey and Zothanpuia

Hyderabad FC signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Manas Dubey and 18-year-old midfielder Mark Zothanpuia for a long term deal ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The duo joins defenders Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailang Khongsit and attacker Ishan Dey who have all been promoted to the first team from the reserve side for the upcoming season, as the club aims to reward

promising young talent.

Standing tall at 6 ft 5 inches, Manas has signed an extension till the end of the 2022-23 season. The Varanasi-born shot-stopper has featured in the local leagues in Pune and Mumbai as well as the U18 Youth League.

Midfielder Mark Zonthanpuia has featured for Hyderabad FC's reserve side last season. - special arrangement

“I am delighted to continue nurturing my abilities with Hyderabad FC. My work ethic will strive me towards being the best version of myself every day and I hope to contribute to the team in a positive way,” Manas said, after completing the formalities.

Mark Zothanpuia, who played for HFC's reserve side last season, made five appearances for the club in the 2nd Division and was one of the impressive performers for the side. The Serchhip-born youngster has also featured in the Mizoram Premier League for Chanmari FC.

“I am very happy to sign a long-term contract with the club and I am fully excited for the challenge ahead. I will give my all on the pitch for this club,” said Mark, after penning an extension till the end of

the 2023-24 season.