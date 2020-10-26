Football

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC rope in defender Tondonba Singh

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed the signing of defender Tondonba Singh on a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming season.

26 October, 2020 14:56 IST

The 25-year-old left-back joins the Islanders on a two-year contract after his earlier ISL stint with Chennaiyin FC.   -  ANI

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed the signing of defender Tondonba Singh ahead of the upcoming season, starting on November 20.

The 25-year-old left-back joins the Islanders on a two-year contract.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I'm eager to begin and I am delighted to be here. I've been playing in the ISL for two seasons now and to be a part of a project like Mumbai City's is in line with my ambitions as a footballer," Singh was quoted as saying in a media release.

Having started his youth career at Neroca FC, Singh made the switch to senior football with the Manipuri club. He went on to feature for them in a successful I-League 2nd Division campaign in 2016/17.

Singh also impressed in Neroca's debut I-League season as he played every minute of their 2017/18 campaign.

The following season, Singh moved to ISL side Chennaiyin FC and made 26 appearances across all competitions over two seasons for the Chennai outfit.

"He is a proven performer in the ISL and he has qualities that can add a lot to our squad. He has been a part of successful teams in the past and we're confident he can contribute positively at Mumbai City," head coach Sergio Lobera said.

