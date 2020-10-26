ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC rope in defender Tondonba Singh

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed the signing of defender Tondonba Singh ahead of the upcoming season, starting on November 20.

The 25-year-old left-back joins the Islanders on a two-year contract.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I'm eager to begin and I am delighted to be here. I've been playing in the ISL for two seasons now and to be a part of a project like Mumbai City's is in line with my ambitions as a footballer," Singh was quoted as saying in a media release.

Having started his youth career at Neroca FC, Singh made the switch to senior football with the Manipuri club. He went on to feature for them in a successful I-League 2nd Division campaign in 2016/17.

Singh also impressed in Neroca's debut I-League season as he played every minute of their 2017/18 campaign.

The following season, Singh moved to ISL side Chennaiyin FC and made 26 appearances across all competitions over two seasons for the Chennai outfit.

"He is a proven performer in the ISL and he has qualities that can add a lot to our squad. He has been a part of successful teams in the past and we're confident he can contribute positively at Mumbai City," head coach Sergio Lobera said.