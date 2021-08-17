ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC completes signing of Anas Edathodika

Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of defender Anas Edathodika for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), marking the 34-year-old's return to the club after he represented it in its debut season in 2017-18.

"It's great to be back with Jamshedpur. I had a good experience in my previous season here where I felt the unconditional love of the fans. I look forward to the new season and want to achieve success for the fans. I wish to complete my unfulfilled dream with the club by helping us win the ISL trophy. We missed out narrowly the last time I was here and want to make amends," Anas said.

The defender cited coach Owen Coyle and his experience with Jamshedpur FC as the reasons for his return to the club.

"The Gaffer along with my previous experience at the club were two great factors to make a return. Owen Coyle is a great coach. We all know what he has done and achieved in the past and I firmly believe that the club is going in the right direction under his guidance," Anas added.

A seasoned veteran, Anas has played close to 200 games in India’s top flight league and cup competitions as well as in AFC competitions, representing top teams like Mumbai City FC, Pune FC, Delhi Dynamos, Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Kerala Blasters.

Stressing on the value Anas will bring to the team, Jamshedpur Head Coach Owen Coyle said,"Anas is a proven center-back with a wealth of experience playing in the top levels of Indian football for almost 15 years now. He is calm and composed under pressure and will be a valuable addition to the squad. Our objective is to continue what we achieved defensively last season. Lesser the goals conceded, the more the chances of winning and a player like Anas will give us that security.”

Anas, who will wear jersey number 30 for Jamshedpur, is set to join the club in a few weeks as its pre-season preparations get underway.