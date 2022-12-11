Blasters coach Vukomanovic not taking Bengaluru FC for granted in weekend ISL clash

The Kerala Blasters are on a four-game winning streak while Bengaluru FC, whom they play in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday, is on the ninth rung in the 11-team table but Ivan Vukomanovic made it clear that his team must be at its very best when the teams clash this weekend.

“If you look at the rankings, of course you see a different situation but I think our opponent is one of the league’s best teams,” said Vukomanovic, the Blasters head coach, on Saturday.

“Most of their players are national team players, they have individual qualities that can make a difference, we are aware of that. Every game that we play we will have to approach with an absolute 100 per cent because there are no easy games for us.”

He relished the fact that Sunday’s game is a southern derby.

“It’s a nice derby so we have that kind of obligation to give something extra.”

Meanwhile Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson feels the rivalry against Blasters is a good opportunity for his team to return to form.

Head coaches Simon Grayson and Ivan Vukomanovic | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

“This is one of the fixtures that, when I first arrived in India, everyone spoke about. Given the rivalry between the clubs, the number of fans that are going to be there, and now it has added the spice that they are in good form and we are looking to get back to winning,” he said.

“So it’s something I am excited about and I am sure the players are as well.”