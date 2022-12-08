ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC looks to continue good form against East Bengal

Defending champions, Hyderabad FC, which rediscovered the winning touch with an emphatic win over Chennaiyin FC in the previous encounter, would look to continue the good form when it takes on East Bengal in the Hero ISL football league championship at the floodlit GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Friday.

For the record, HFC played nine games with six wins, two losses and one draw to be second on the points table with 19 points, behind Mumbai City (21 points).

On the other hand, East Bengal, which enters tomorrow’s game with confidence on a high after an impressive win over Jamshedpur FC in the the previous match, is placed eighth on the points table with nine points from eight matches including three wins and five losses.

For the home team, Halicharan Narzary, Chenglensana Konsham and Borja Herrera have been the live wire on the field with their speed and ball control and have also been the scorers against Chennaiyin FC.

“East Bengal has a very strong squad, with smart wingers and attackers. They have a very good coach who can get the best out of his players and with the results they have achieved away from home, this will surely be a tough game for us,” said the HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.

The coach said that the mood in the camp ahead of this game was upbeat. “For us, this is a new week. We need to work hard, prepare well and be ready for every game,” he said.

“Every game in this league is tough. We are prepared for this challenge but we know we have to work really hard for the win,” he added.

For East Bengal, this can be a crucial match and badly needs a win to stay in the hunt. And, with the likes of Cleiton Silva and V.P. Suhair hard to stop in front of goal while Naorem Mahesh, Alex Lima and Ivan Gonzalez in fine form, it can hope for a positive result here.

Match starts at 7. 30 pm.