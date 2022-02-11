ISL 2021-22

Chennaiyin FC sacks coach Bozidar Bandovic

Bozidar Bandovic has been sacked as head coach; assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim.

11 February, 2022 10:46 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with Bozidar Bandovic after the club's 5-0 defeat to FC Goa on Wednesday in the Indian Super League. Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim.

The 5-0 defeat was Chennaiyin's heaviest ever.

Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” co-owner Vita Dani stated.

