FC Goa's Edu Bedia takes dig at ISL after ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match is postponed

FC Goa's Edu Bedia has taken a dig at the Indian Super League, calling it an 'adulterated competition' after it announced the postponement of Saturday's game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC due to more COVID-19 cases.

"Yesterday we played with 9 casualties due to covid. Today, for the second consecutive match, another team suspended its game for the same reason. Can someone explain this to me? Adulterated competition," Bedia wrote on his Instagram story.

ISL 2021-22: COVID casts shadow over ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match

"Players are losing interest and the desire to continue to compete. They continue to play to collect their contracts without any ambition. This is what has been achieved with this year's rules. Whether you like it or not, all the people inside the bio-bubble just want March to come and the league to end, whatever the outcome."

ATKMB's match against Odisha FC last Saturday was also postponed after a player from the Kolkata-based team tested positive for COVID-19.

The ISL is being held behind closed doors, across three stadiums in Goa owing to the pandemic.