ISL 2021-22: FC Goa looking to end winless run against struggling Chennaiyin FC

It is the last roll of the dice for both Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa when they meet at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday as both sides desperately try to get into the top four.

With just five matches remaining for both sides, they need to maximise the points haul from these games starting with this fixture.

Chennaiyin is eighth on the points table, one place ahead of Goa but quite some way off the leaders in its pursuit of a place in the knockouts.

Bozidar Bandovic’s men will come into the game on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in which the former champions looked lacklustre and hardly created any chances.

The head coach conceded his side’s chances for a place in the semifinals now looks difficult but promised to put the best foot forward. “It is difficult, but there is always a chance. We have to give everything. We have five more games. Last game, we made so many mistakes with the ball in our feet and under no pressure. This is one thing we need to fix for the future," said Bandovic.

Without the services of Vladimir Koman and Sajid Dhot, Bandovic hinted that there will be some changes to the team with striker Mirlan Murzaev likely to start to give more speed up-front.

Meanwhile, Goa played out a 1-1 draw in its last game against Odisha FC and like Chennaiyin have struggled in finding the back of the net.

Head coach Derrick Pereira is hoping to do the double after winning the previous encounter against Chennaiyin 1-0. “We are taking it match-by-match. From now on, we are praying and hoping that results come our way. We have learnt from our mistakes. Hopefully, tomorrow if we perform the way we did in the first leg we will get a good result," said Pereira.