ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) clashes with Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on December 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Owen Coyle's JFC will come into the match confidently after defeating FC goa 3-1 in its last outing. Nerijus Valskis ended his goal-drought and scored a brace in the match, which is a good sign for the Men of Steel. Jordan Murray, who came on as a substitute, also made an impact by scoring with his first involvement in the game.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC started its campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC but made a statement of intent by beating defending ISL champion Mumbai City FC 3-1 in its last match, the first time it has done so in ISL history. Joao Victor, Bart Ogbeche and Rohit Danu were on the scoresheet.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Greg Stewart, Alexandre Lima; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Komal Thatal.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Ashish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad; Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.