ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will play against each other in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign at the Athletic Stadium in Goa. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2021 17:06 IST Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Goa in Match 8 of the Indian Super League. - ISL Jamshedpur FC (JFC) clashes with Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on December 2 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.Owen Coyle's JFC will come into the match confidently after defeating FC goa 3-1 in its last outing. Nerijus Valskis ended his goal-drought and scored a brace in the match, which is a good sign for the Men of Steel. Jordan Murray, who came on as a substitute, also made an impact by scoring with his first involvement in the game. Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show: Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC started its campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC but made a statement of intent by beating defending ISL champion Mumbai City FC 3-1 in its last match, the first time it has done so in ISL history. Joao Victor, Bart Ogbeche and Rohit Danu were on the scoresheet. Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Greg Stewart, Alexandre Lima; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Komal Thatal.Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Ashish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad; Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.