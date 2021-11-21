ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you live updates from the match.

5:45 PM- Missed the previous match? We've got you covered with our ISL match reviews. Here's a recap of the BFC v NEUFC fixture.

The third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) pits Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal who open their season's campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC, which narrowly missed the semifinals last season, is looking to better its performance by retaining the nucleus of the side under head coach Owen Coyle.

East Bengal, which made a last gasp entry last season, would be looking to put behind the forgetful outing that saw it finishing ninth. The fans of the legacy club are keyed up about the team’s performance under the new Spanish coach Manolo Diaz, who succeeded the Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

East Bengal had a smooth pre-season where it did not lose a match. This will be one of the factors motivating the side to make a good start. Their first meeting last season ended goalless while East Bengal came out victorious (2-1) in the second.

Coyle, who is likely to miss forward Farukh Choudhary owing to injury, will have to marshal his side well considering that the opponent boasts of a good mix of Indian and foreign recruits.

Manolo has no fitness issues in the side but his biggest challenge will be to get the fresh batch of recruits to settle to his strategy and plans.