ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

.@KeralaBlasters and @JamshedpurFC shared the spoils in a close game the last time they played each other.



Who comes out on top tonight?#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/PfaZ2AZ47y — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 26, 2021

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.

5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!

Kerala Blasters FC: Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic informed the media that all the players are available for selection.

Jamshedpur FC: Head Owen Coyle revealed that Pronay Halder, Nerijus Valskis, and Komal Thatal have injury concerns.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters faces stern test against Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters will look to remain unscathed and continue its invincible run when it takes on an in-form Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League on Sunday.

Kerala has been unbeaten in six games while Jamshedpur hasn't lost its last two.

Jamshedpur shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC in their previous engagement but the Men of Steel have been prolific in front of goal with Greg Stewart being at the heart of their success.

Kerala has been spectacular so far, putting behind disappointments of previous years with a collection of players who have dazzled, especially in front of the goal. It won 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC in its last game, making light of an obdurate Chennaiyin defence.

Among the players who have risen to the occasion for Kerala is Sahal Abdul Samad, who has been brilliant, scoring in back-to-back games.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 Hero ISL, the youngster had just one goal to his name. But in seven games this season, he has managed to score thrice, including one each in the last two games.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points Table

His defensive game has also been encouraging this season. He has 13 successful tackles, the second-highest among Kerala players after Adrian Luna (15). Sahal's 11 blocks this season is bettered only by Marko Leskovic's 14 among Kerala players.

Luna has been the creative spark in Kerala's attacking arsenal. He has three assists in the league until now, only Ahmed Jahouh (5), Roy Krishna (4) and Greg Stewart (4) have more.

His passing, vision, and ability to pick out players perfectly is one of the reasons why Kerala look so comfortable in creating chances in open play.

"We have been consistent and the players are working hard. That's how you get better in football," said Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

"Our goal this season is to work hard. We finished second from bottom last season, so we need to keep working hard and build on the momentum. In football, it's about momentum and playing game by game." Kerala have scored 12 goals in their first seven games, including an own goal in the game against Bengaluru FC.

For the first time in its ISL history, the club has scored more than 10 goals after seven opening league games and that is a testament to its teamwork.

RELATED: Ivan Vukomanovic: 'India should focus on youth development'

For Kerala, nine different players have had a goal or an assist this season. Only Jamshedpur FC (11) and Hyderabad FC (10) have more players contributing to a goal or an assist.

Jamshedpur, meanwhile, is sitting third in the table and has the same number of points as Kerala (12). A win will take either team level on points with leader Mumbai City FC which has a game in hand.

"I'm excited about every game, especially when you are playing a good team like Kerala Blasters. They have an outstanding coach, somebody, apart from his footballing qualities is a nice man," said Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle.

"I think I have mentioned before, they have wonderful foreigners. They have all played at a very high level. They have got dangerous Indians as well and they are dangerous as a team."

"They work very hard not just individually but as a team. But it's a team we are looking forward to playing."

Where to watch?