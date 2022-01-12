ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE: Starting line-ups, Javi leads OFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

6:35 pm: Confirmed Line-ups are out!

Odisha FC Starting XI: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi, Issac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Hernandez

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra

6:20 PM: This ISL fixture was in danger of getting postponed after a player tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the match. Later, it was revealed that the player was from Odisha FC.

All players from both camps were then tested and no other COVID positive cases were recorded. As a result, the match was allowed to progress as scheduled.

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides would line up for the match:

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Thoiba Singh, Issac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera, Javier Hernandez

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra

5:45 pm: Sportstar ACES Awards are back! Please vote and share the voting page with your network and get them to vote too.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE | Pick your favourite heroes and sporting moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

MATCH PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters is on a dream run that has taken it to the top of the table at the halfway stage of the ISL.

And that is someplace the men from Kochi have not been to in seven years. They would surely march on to Vasco’s Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday night confident of putting on another good show, against Odisha FC.

Odisha won’t exactly be short on confidence, either. In its last match, it had stunned defending champion Mumbai City 4-2.

Despite that splendid victory, Odisha is placed eighth, with 13 points from nine matches. Blasters has 17, from 10 games.

In the last nine of those matches, it hasn’t lost even once. A solid defence and some superb saves under the bar are among the reasons for that.

READ: ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal becomes first ISL side to start all-Indian XI

Blasters has been as impressive in the midfield and up front too. Adrian Luna, the talented midfielder from Uruguay, has been its standout performer, and there have been fine shows from the likes of Sahal Samad, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez as well.

Odisha defence has to be at its best if they want to stop those men from shaking the net behind their goalkeeper. The fact is Odisha hasn’t defended well enough this season, having let in 22 goals; no team has conceded more.

Once again, Odisha will be looking to Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who scored two lovely goals in that come-from-behind victory over Mumbai, for inspiration. The Kalinga Warriors will be hoping for an encore from the 24-year-old.

Where to watch?