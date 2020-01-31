Bengaluru FC beats Hyderabad FC - Talking Points

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Bengaluru FC soared to the second spot on the ISL 2019-20 table as it secured a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC on Thursday.

Nishu Kumar's stunning strike in the seventh minute was all that separated the two sides as Bengaluru clinched its eighth win of the season, while Hyderabad's winless run extended to 12 matches.

MATCH REPORT | ISL: Nishu Kumar takes Bengaluru past Hyderabad

Here are the key talking points from the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC clash:

1) BFC's set-pieces win the game, yet again

Bengaluru FC has been lethal with its set-pieces this season and Thursday was another example of just why. It was the first corner of the match and Dimas Delgado whipped in a fine lob from the left, towards the centre of the box. Nishu Kumar timed his run to perfection and made solid contact with the ball, slamming home a rasping half-volley that busted the net and went on to win Bengaluru the game. Carles Cuadrat would be more than pleased with his side's display.

2) Deshorn Brown struggles

He was playing in just his third Indian Super League match, but Brown struggled to get going. After scoring in the previous game, a lot was expected of the Jamaican forward but he was let down by his finishing. He had a series of chances to put the tie to bed but he stumbled on the turf on one occasion, and failed to beat the 'keeper in a 1v1 position on another chance. He was taken off in the 64th minute for new signing Nili Perdomo, who had a great debut game and was denied by the upright twice.

3) Gurpreet remains solid between the sticks

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu set the tone of the game when he did phenomenally well to save Marko Stankovic's penalty in the 26th minute. He went the right way and made a strong block to deny Hyderabad the equaliser and remained solid throughout. He made another fantastic save to deny Liston Colaco in stoppage-time and was instrumental in Bengaluru's win. His fine show saw him claim his ninth clean sheet of the season.

4) Hyderabad remains at the bottom

Hyderabad has endured a torrid season, and it seems to be continuing. Thursday's loss saw the side's winless run extend to 12 games and it is yet to pick up a point on the road. Nikhil Poojary looked impressive in the first half and Colaco showed signs of promise in the second, but there was little for Hyderabad to cheer about.

With the side being well and truly out of the playoff race and essentially playing for pride, the management will hope the side can pick up a few points in the three remaining games and get to double figures. The side currently has six points from 15 matches.