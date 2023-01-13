LIVE East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC score, ISL 2022-23: Kick-off at 7:30 PM; Playing XI, Cleiton, Chukwu start; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

What did the coaches say? Stephen Constantine (East Bengal head coach): “There are no easy games in this league, and on any given day, any team can beat any opponent. We have got the bogey of our back winning our last home game, we will try to win the first (home) game of the new year but it is going to be a battle, I am sure they (Jamshedpur FC) are going to come prepared as they are a good side despite where they lie in the table.” Aidy Boothroyd (Jamshedpur FC head coach): “My job is to rebuild and sustain over a period of time. So, that’s what I’m here to do, to work with the young players to bring them through, to work with the senior players as pillars of our team, and to be able to go on and win. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. We lost key players in a bubble but we’ve shown some very positive shoots of recovery in the last four games. So now, we have to build on that and catch the next one above us if we can.”

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Starting Lineups East Bengal Playing XI: Suvam(GK); Lalchungnunga, Ankit, Kyriacou, Gonzalez, Golui; Mobashir, Alex, Suhair, Naorem, Cleiton. Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Yadav(GK); Ricky, Pratik, Eli, Laldinpuia, Renthlei; Crivellaro, Pronay; Ritwik, Boris, Chukwu

Match Preview

East Bengal FC will be looking to repeat its winning form at home when it takes on League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal won its first home match after a prolonged wait as it beat Bengaluru FC in its last outing at the venue. This will be giving the Torch Bearers confidence as it prepares to take on the Red Miners, which is lying a spot below it in the 10th position in the current standings.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, East Bengal grabbed three points beating Jamshedpur 3-1 at the latter’s home in the first phase of the league. East Bengal (12 points from 12 matches) will be trying to keep its play-off stage hopes alive with a favourable result, especially after losing 3-1 against Odisha FC in its previous outing.

“There are no easy games. We managed to get three points in Jamshedpur, and we won our last home game too. We will try to win the first home game of the new year as well,” East Bengal head coach Constantine said.

Jamshedpur FC (six from 13), which could manage just two draws while losing the rest in its last 10 appearances, will have its task cut out as it tries to win its first away game.

“Our realistic goal is to finish as high as we can. We just have to focus on ourselves with our new additions and just keep plugging away until we get as high on the table as we can,” said the Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd.

-Amitabha Das Sharma

Head-to-head record

In the last five matches, East Bengal has won 2 compared to Jamshedpur’s one. Two matches have ended in a draw.

This season when both teams faced each other the last time, East Bengal won the last match at Jamshedpur 3-1. VP Suhair scored one, while Cleiton Silva grabbed a brace for East Bengal. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored the only goal for Jamshedpur.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI East Bengal Predicted XI: Sen (GK); Mahesh, Lalchungunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Alex, O’Doherty, Rahman, Mukherjee; Silva, Jangra Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Yadav (GK); Renthlei, Laldinpuia, Sabia, Lallawmawma; Crivellaro, Halder, Emmanuel-Thomas, Das; Chukwu, Pandita