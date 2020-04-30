ISL: FC Goa appoints Juan Ferrando as new head coach

FC Goa has appointed Spaniard Juan Ferrando as the new head coach, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Thursday.

Ferrando previously coached Greece's Super League club Volos NFC with which he earned back-to-back promotions from the third division after his appointment in 2017. The 39-year-old had to step down from the role in January, 2020, after he lost his vision due to a bacteria infection.

He also has experience in being a part of the technical staff at La Liga club Malaga, where he managed the reserve's side.

Goa sacked Sergio Lobera on February 1 with the team on top of the table before elevating Clifford Miranda to an interim coach role for the rest of the season.

Speaking on his appointment, Juan Ferrando said, “I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I have heard a lot about Goa’s passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club.”

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon also weighed in on the appointment, saying, “I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success.

“He has had success wherever he has been, and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come.”