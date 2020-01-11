ISL 2019-20

ISL: Hyderabad FC and coach Phil Brown part ways

Phil Brown was appointed as the first head coach of Hyderabad FC at the start of the season.

Hyderabad 11 January, 2020 15:07 IST
Phil Brown with Hyderabad FC defender Ashish Rai during a press conference.   -  K.V.S Giri

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC and head coach Phil Brown have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Saturday.

Brown was appointed as the first head coach of the club at the start of the season.

“We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC is languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.

