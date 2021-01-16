ISL 2021 Preview: Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan tussle for second spot

There will be a lot riding on the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan to be held at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.



In the last four matches (one draw and three wins), Goa has been steadily getting into its groove, with its slick passes and strong show in the midfield and frontline. If not for the wonderful solo goal by Bright Enobakhare, Goa would have finished with a win and not a draw against SC East Bengal. Juan Ferrando's men (currently with 18 points) have the opportunity to jump to second spot, which is now occupied by ATKMB (20).



Placed one position above Goa, Antonio Lopez Habas' side possesses the best defence in the league and a lethal striker in Roy Krishna.



"Tomorrow [Sunday] is a nice game because it is an opportunity to get three points and an opportunity to improve as a team. As everybody knows, our target is to play in the playoffs,” said FC Goa head coach Ferrando, whose chief worry would be the number of goals his team has conceded off set pisces (8).



Habas knows Goa would be a hard nut to crack given the form that it is in. “I know that Goa has good players, we also have good players. Now we are ready to fight it out in the 90 minutes in the next match," he added.