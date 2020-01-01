ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC signs Jamaican international Deshorn Brown

Bengaluru FC has signed Jamaican international Deshorn Brown, the club announced on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forward becomes the seventh foreigner for the season and has put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half-year deal, till the end of the 2020-21 season.

Brown, who plays down the middle and is equally comfortable operating on the wings, will be a valuable addition in attack for the Blues which sits third in the standings after Round 10 in the Indian Super League.

“We had the option of signing a seventh foreign player and we felt now was a good time to exercise it. Deshorn lends us more options in attack and even though he joins us in the middle of the season, we believe he will play his part in helping the team achieve its goal,” said Bengaluru FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat.

In 2015, Brown moved to Norway for his first European stint playing for Valerenga in the Tippeligaen for two seasons, before moving to Asia for the first-time in 2016 turning out for Chinese side Shenzhen FC in the Chinese League One.

Brown returned to the US in 2017, playing for Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL) and DC United (MLS) before moving to Spain to play for Lorca FC in the Segunda Division (2017-18). He last played for Oklahoma City Energy (2018-19) in the USL. At the international level, Brown has represented the Jamaican National team, winning the Caribbean Cup in 2014.

“It’s a difficult task, coming in mid-way through the season, but one that I am prepared for. I have been working on staying as healthy as I can. The club has shown great belief in offering me a contract and I’m aiming to give my best for Bengaluru. I did manage to catch the last couple of games and a few highlights. We’re in the play-off spot positions and that's a good thing,” said Brown after completing formalities.

Brown becomes the second Caribbean player to represent the Blues after Cornell Glen (Trinidad and Tobago, 2017), and the fourth one from the Americas after Roby Norales (Honduras, 2017) and Miku (Venezuela, 2017-19).